SEATTLE, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Canopy NODE, a leading sustainable construction technology company, is proud to announce the launch and completion of its Mass Timber Model Home, designed as a turnkey workforce housing unit. The Model Home showcases the benefits of Green Canopy NODE's Prefabricated Mass Timber Assembly Kits providing developers a path to deliver housing twice as fast with greater predictability.

The Mass Timber Model Home is a two-story modular home built using precision-engineered mass timber components manufactured offsite, demonstrating the power of prefabrication, installation, and logistics. The modules for the home were assembled offsite and ready for shipping in two days. Onsite assembly for the entire home occurred in two days during a blizzard, further testing the company's process and capabilities to build under extreme conditions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.