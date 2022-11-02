NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Fan announced today that their GrillHogs Soft Grip Tongs were named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Kitchen Gear and Coffee Awards in the Outdoor Entertaining category. A full list of winners can be found online at https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/kitchen-gear-coffee-awards-2022/.

GrillHogs, by Hungry Fan, is America's fastest growing brand of premium grilling and kitchen tools. Top-rated in the grilling tools category on Amazon, GrillHogs' patent pending products feature superior durability and unique ergonomic design. GrillHogs Soft Grip Tongs are available on Amazon and www.HungryFan.com, offered in 9", 12", and 16" varieties.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.