A new provision stipulated in the SECURE Act 2.0 is perhaps being overlooked as the windfall it is. Per the changes in the law, employers will now be able to provide employees with the option to receive both matching and nonelective contributions to a Roth account for their 401(k)/403(b)/457(b) plans.

WASHINGTON, Feb.9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new provision stipulated in the SECURE Act 2.0 is perhaps being overlooked as the windfall it is. Per the changes in the law, employers will now be able to provide employees with the option to receive both matching and nonelective contributions to a Roth account for their 401(k)/403(b)/457(b) plans. The new legislation was passed as part of the omnibus spending bill on December 29, 2022, and presents an opportunity for workers to avoid some major taxation in their retirement. Under prior law, all employer contributions had to be deposited to a traditional accounts (pre-tax), not a Roth—(employees could choose a Roth account for their contribution, but the employer could not). For it to be the intended boon, employers need to step up and change their plan's documentation as this is an optional provision for employers. Employees won't have this option immediately unless their employer has changed their plan offering. Albeit not required to do this, the pressure on employers to make the accommodation available should be ramped up.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.