Group14’s $614 million Series C round is among the 10 largest climate-tech funding rounds of 2022.

 By Group14 Technologies
  • Group14's $614 million Series C round places it within the top 10 largest climate tech raises in 2022
  • Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Lightrock's Climate Impact Fund and Moore Strategic Ventures among investors in the Series C extension following the first close led by Porsche AG
  • Financing supplemented by the Biden-Harris Administration and the DOE's $100 million grant award announced in October 2022 to fund the buildout of Group14's BAM-2 factory in Moses Lake, Washington

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery technology, today announced it has raised $214 million in additional financing from a consortium including Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund, Lightrock Climate Impact Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, Oman Investment Authority, and Molicel. The latest financing brings Group14's Series C round to a total of $614 million.

