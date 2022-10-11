Matthew E. Likens, President & CEO of GT Medical Technologies, Inc

Matthew E. Likens, President & CEO of GT Medical Technologies, Inc

 By GT Medical Technologies

This phase 4 clinical trial evaluates the use of GammaTile Therapy at the time of surgery combined with the standard Stupp protocol for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastomas.

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. announced the enrollment of the first patient into the GESTALT (GammaTile Enhanced Stupp ALTernative Trial) of GammaTile Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastomas.

