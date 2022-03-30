Guidacent, Inc., a leading business operation consulting and advisory firm, announced today its expansion into two highly focused business practices, to address the rapid growth relating to data management and cybersecurity.
ThreatRecon & Secure Data offer deeper infrastructure solutions
Guidacent, Inc., a leading business operation consulting and advisory firm, announced today its expansion into two highly focused business practices, to address the rapid growth relating to data management and cybersecurity.
To address the crippling threat of a cyber incident, data compromise, and resource inefficiencies, and in response to the rise in industry audit requirements ratcheting down the focus on robust compliance programs that protect customer data, Guidacent has added a portfolio of cybersecurity services under its ThreatRecon™ practice and has expanded its data analytics services under the SecureData™ practice.
"Adding these new focused practice initiatives into our service lines, which complement our current line of professional consulting and project management services, means offering a deeper view into the integrity and operations of any business infrastructure," said Guidacent CEO and founder, Bob Morgan. Morgan advises interested parties to visit its website, which includes access to its new "Two-minute Warnings" video series, through which, Guidacent experts provide short, relevant updates, news and advice on current affairs relating to critical infrastructure operations and security.
"The data being generated within any organization on a day-to-day basis can become overwhelming to manage and secure very quickly," Morgan said. Guidacent's SecureData and ThreatRecon service lines reduce the difficulty in managing and securing business operations while also addressing the rising threat of ransomware becoming a crippling risk for any organization.
Guidacent is a consulting firm that specializes in implementing solutions with seasoned leaders to solve business challenges. The Guidacent team include experienced project leaders, cybersecurity professionals, product managers, and business analysts to achieve business outcomes. Our solutions include ProjectDelta™ program cloud & project management, SecureData™ data integrity & business resilience, and ThreatRecon™ cybersecurity services.
