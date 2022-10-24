Harbor Foodservice

Harbor Foodservice

 By Harbor Foodservice, NW Foodservice Inc.

The deal strengthens Harbor's position as the Pacific Northwest's premier family-owned foodservice distributor.

KENT, Wash., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Foodservice, the Northwest's top family-owned, independent distributor, has acquired Longview, Washington-based NW Foodservice Distribution, Inc., a broadline foodservice distributor servicing Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. The move to acquire NW Foodservice continues Harbor Foodservice's long-term strategy to expand its presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

