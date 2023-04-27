Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate professional Moira E. Holley continue their successful partnership. As a Haute Residence partner for six years now, Holley represents the upscale Seattle, Washington Market to the publication's thousands of readers and social media followers.

SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moira Holley is one of the most preeminent luxury real estate brokers for the Seattle and Pacific Northwest region and a Co-Founder of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR). She is a member of Sotheby's Market Leaders Forum, a select group of forty real estate experts who represent world-class properties in top markets across North America.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.