- Net loss was $6.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $16.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. - Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) was $21.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $20.8 million for the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $20.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. - Provision for credit losses increased $20.6 million, or 259.5% to $28.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from $7.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. - Loans receivable, net, increased $790.0 million, or 20.8%, to $4.59 billion at June 30, 2020 from $3.80 billion at March 31, 2020; SBA PPP loans totaled $856.5 million as of June 30, 2020. - Total deposits increased $949.8 million, or 20.6%, to $5.57 billion at June 30, 2020 from $4.62 billion at March 31, 2020. - Non-maturity deposits as a percentage of total deposits increased to 91.2% at June 30, 2020 from 88.6% at March 31, 2020 and noninterest demand deposits as a percentage of total deposits increased to 35.9% at June 30, 2020 from 30.6% at March 31, 2020. - Heritage declared a regular cash dividend of $0.20 per common share on July 22, 2020. - Capital remains strong with Tier 1 leverage capital to average quarterly assets of 10.2% at June 30, 2020 compared to 10.4% at March 31, 2020 and total capital to risk-weighted assets of 13.1% at June 30, 2020 compared to 12.5% at March 31, 2020.