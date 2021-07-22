OLYMPIA, Wash., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank ("Bank"), today reported that the Company had net income of $32.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $25.3 million for the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a net loss of $6.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $0.90 compared to $0.70 for the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a loss per share of $0.17 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "We are appreciative the Governors of Washington and Oregon, where our branches are located, allowed us to open up the region at the end of June. Most of our remote employees will return to the office over the summer and substantially all of our employees will have settled into their go-forward working environment by Labor Day.
We are also very pleased with our financial performance this quarter. We continue to effectively manage risk while reducing the expense base and deploying digital solutions to create efficiencies and enhance the customer experience.
Further, we are gratified with the success of our ongoing efforts to have a positive impact on housing in our local communities. Recently, we were selected by Mercy Housing Northwest to provide $14 million of construction financing and a $16 million equity investment in a new affordable housing development. The project located in Bellingham, Washington consists of 77 units of family housing as well as an Early Learning Center and will be known as Barkley Family Housing."
Financial Highlights
The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:
As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income (loss)
$
32,702
$
25,344
$
(6,139)
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)
$
26,166
$
23,247
$
21,488
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.90
$
0.70
$
(0.17)
Return on average assets (2)
1.85
%
1.51
%
(0.39)
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2)
1.48
%
1.39
%
1.37
Return on average common equity (2)
15.69
%
12.43
%
(3.06)
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)
22.94
%
18.37
%
(3.96)
Net interest margin (2)
3.44
%
3.51
%
3.64
Cost of total deposits (2)
0.10
%
0.12
%
0.26
Efficiency ratio
58.18
%
61.57
%
63.31
Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)
2.06
%
2.22
%
2.36
Total assets
$
7,105,672
$
7,028,392
$
6,562,359
Loans receivable, net
$
4,155,968
$
4,531,644
$
4,594,832
Total deposits
$
6,061,706
$
6,019,698
$
5,567,733
Loan to deposit ratio (3)
69.4
%
76.3
%
83.8
Book value per share
$
23.77
$
22.99
$
22.10
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
16.76
$
15.95
$
14.98
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2) Annualized.
(3) Loans receivable divided by deposits.
SBA PPP Loans
The Company has supported its community and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through its participation in the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Company has identified its PPP loans separately in two tranches based on the date of origination with the first tranche comprised of the SBA PPP loans originated in accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act enacted on March 27, 2020 ("CARES Act"), as amended ("PPP1"), and the second tranche comprised of PPP loans originated under the SBA's PPP in accordance with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 ("CA Act") enacted on December 27, 2020, as amended ("PPP2"). PPP1 and PPP2 ended on August 8, 2020 and May 31, 2021, respectively.
The following are key statistics of the Company's PPP loan activity for both tranches since inception:
As of June 30, 2021
PPP1
PPP2
Total PPP
(Dollars in thousands)
Total number of funded loans
4,642
2,542
7,184
Total amount funded
$
897,353
$
380,014
$
1,277,367
Average funded loan size
$
193
$
149
$
178
Total net fees deferred at funding
$
28,805
$
16,041
$
44,846
The following table summarizes the activity for both tranches of the SBA's PPP as of and for the period indicated:
As of or for the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
PPP1
PPP2
Total PPP
(In thousands)
Net deferred fees recognized during the period
$
6,353
$
1,674
$
8,027
Net deferred fees unrecognized as of period end
2,555
13,810
16,365
Principal payments received during the period, including forgiveness payments from the SBA
357,257
18,392
375,649
Amortized cost as of period end
196,437
347,813
544,250
Balance Sheet
Investment securities available for sale increased $156.0 million, or 17.5%, to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2021 from $893.6 million at March 31, 2021 primarily as a result of purchases to deploy excess cash and cash equivalents into higher yielding assets.
Loans receivable decreased compared to March 31, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in SBA PPP loans as a result of forgiveness payments received from the SBA. The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Change
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Amount
%
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial business:
Commercial and industrial
$
651,915
15.5
%
$
693,539
15.1
%
$
(41,624)
(6.0)
%
SBA PPP
544,250
12.9
886,761
19.3
(342,511)
(38.6)
Owner-occupied CRE
865,662
20.6
881,168
19.2
(15,506)
(1.8)
Non-owner occupied CRE
1,425,238
33.8
1,427,953
31.1
(2,715)
(0.2)
Total commercial business
3,487,065
82.8
3,889,421
84.7
(402,356)
(10.3)
Residential real estate
120,148
2.9
114,856
2.5
5,292
4.6
Real estate construction and land development:
Residential
88,601
2.1
79,878
1.7
8,723
10.9
Commercial and multifamily
239,979
5.7
217,815
4.7
22,164
10.2
Total real estate construction and land development
328,580
7.8
297,693
6.4
30,887
10.4
Consumer
271,737
6.5
293,899
6.4
(22,162)
(7.5)
Loans receivable
4,207,530
100.0
%
4,595,869
100.0
%
(388,339)
(8.4)
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(51,562)
(64,225)
12,663
19.7
Loans receivable, net
$
4,155,968
$
4,531,644
$
(375,676)
(8.3)
%
Total deposits increased slightly from March 31, 2021 with growth concentrated in noninterest demand deposits. The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Change
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Amount
%
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest demand deposits
$
2,256,341
37.2
%
$
2,205,562
36.6
%
$
50,779
2.3
%
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,807,033
29.8
1,796,949
29.9
10,084
0.6
Money market accounts
1,030,164
17.0
1,046,202
17.4
(16,038)
(1.5)
Savings accounts
593,269
9.8
584,582
9.7
8,687
1.5
Total non-maturity deposits
5,686,807
93.8
5,633,295
93.6
53,512
0.9
Certificates of deposit
374,899
6.2
386,403
6.4
(11,504)
(3.0)
Total deposits
$
6,061,706
100.0
%
$
6,019,698
100.0
%
$
42,008
0.7
%
The Company and Heritage Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized". The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:
June 30,
March 31,
Change
Capital Ratios:
Stockholders' equity to total assets
12.0
%
11.8
%
0.2
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
8.8
8.5
0.3
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
13.6
12.8
0.8
Tier 1 leverage capital to average quarterly assets (2)
9.1
9.1
—
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
14.0
13.2
0.8
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
15.1
14.5
0.6
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans decreased $12.7 million to $51.6 million at June 30, 2021 due primarily to a reversal of provision for credit losses on loans of $12.8 million during the quarter following continued improvements in the economic forecast as compared to the forecast for the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021. The reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $1.2 million was also due primarily to the improvements in the economic forecast.
The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("Unfunded") and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:
As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended
As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended
As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
ACL on Loans
ACL on Unfunded
Total
ACL on Loans
ACL on Unfunded
Total
ACL on Loans
ACL on Unfunded
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of
$
64,225
$
3,617
$
67,842
$
70,185
$
4,681
$
74,866
$
47,540
$
1,990
$
49,530
(Reversal of) provision
(12,821)
(1,166)
(13,987)
(6,135)
(1,064)
(7,199)
25,941
2,622
28,563
Net recoveries (charge-
158
—
158
175
—
175
(1,980)
—
(1,980)
Balance, end of period
$
51,562
$
2,451
$
54,013
$
64,225
$
3,617
$
67,842
$
71,501
$
4,612
$
76,113
Credit Quality
Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.50% of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.75% of total assets at March 31, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in nonaccrual loans of $17.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at both June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 consisted only of nonaccrual loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
Balance, beginning of period
$
52,868
$
58,092
$
34,163
Additions to nonaccrual loan classification
401
468
993
Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status
(2,093)
(3,119)
(891)
Payoffs
(15,835)
(2,571)
(608)
Charge-offs
—
(2)
(29)
Balance, end of period
$
35,341
$
52,868
$
33,628
The decrease in nonaccrual loans was due primarily to payoffs, including a payoff of an agricultural business relationship of $10.7 million which was initially classified as nonaccrual during the three months ended September 30, 2019. The Company also recovered $1.5 million of interest and fees on loans related to this payoff.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income increased $2.0 million, or 3.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to an increase in the loan yield. Loan yield benefited from the impact of SBA PPP loan forgiveness, which prompted the recognition of the remaining net deferred fees outstanding for the underlying forgiven SBA PPP loans, and recoveries of $2.0 million of interest and fees on loans classified as nonaccrual, including $1.5 million related to the full payoff of the agricultural business relationship discussed above.
Net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 7.9%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020 due primarily to the increases in loan yield discussed above and secondarily due to the Bank decreasing deposit rates following decreases in short-term market interest rates.
Net interest margin decreased to 3.44% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 3.51% for the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to a change in the mix of total interest earning assets, including an increase in the balance of average interest earning deposits yielding 11 basis points, and the impact to yields in a persistent, low-rate environment, offset partially by the benefit to loan yield from SBA PPP loan forgiveness and recoveries of interest and fees on loans classified as nonaccrual discussed above.
Net interest margin decreased from 3.64% for the same period in 2020 due primarily to the change in the mix of total interest earning assets, including a significant increase in average interest earning deposits to 15.2% of total earning assets at June 30, 2021 compared to 3.3% at June 30, 2020, and decreases in yields on interest earning assets over the past year following decreases in short-term market rates during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in net interest margin was offset partially by a decrease in the cost of total interest bearing deposits reflecting the decreases in short-term market rates.
The following table presents the loan yield and the impacts of SBA PPP loans and the incremental accretion on purchased loans on this financial measure for the periods presented below:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Non-GAAP Measure:(1)
Loan yield (GAAP)
4.62
%
4.47
%
4.38
%
Exclude impact from SBA PPP loans
(0.12)
0.01
0.24
Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans(2)
(0.05)
(0.12)
(0.06)
Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans (non-GAAP)
4.45
%
4.36
%
4.56
%
(1)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.
(2)
Represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date, or as modified by the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.
The impact to loan yield from recoveries of interest and fees on loans classified as nonaccrual was 18 and five basis points during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
Noninterest Income
The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Linked-quarter Change
Prior Year Quarter Change
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Change
% Change
Change
% Change
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Service charges and other fees
$
4,422
$
4,000
$
3,600
$
422
10.6
%
$
822
22.8
%
Gain on sale of investment securities, net
—
29
409
(29)
(100.0)
(409)
(100.0)
Gain on sale of loans, net
1,003
1,370
1,135
(367)
(26.8)
(132)
(11.6)
Interest rate swap fees
209
152
769
57
37.5
(560)
(72.8)
Bank owned life insurance income
717
656
645
61
9.3
72
11.2
Other income
1,946
2,044
1,690
(98)
(4.8)
256
15.1
Total noninterest income
$
8,297
$
8,251
$
8,248
$
46
0.6
%
$
49
0.6
%
Noninterest income increased from the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to an increase in service charges and other fees due mostly to higher interchange income and increased deposit fee income, offset partially by a decrease in gain on sale of loans due primarily to lower sales volume.
Noninterest income increased from the same period in 2020 due primarily to an increase in service charges and other fees also due mostly to higher interchange income and increased deposit fee income, offset partially by fewer executions of interest rate swap contracts and a reduced gain on sale of investment securities due to fewer sales.
Noninterest Expense
The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Linked-quarter Change
Prior Year Quarter Change
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Change
% Change
Change
% Change
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits
$
22,088
$
22,461
$
21,927
$
(373)
(1.7)
%
$
161
0.7
%
Occupancy and equipment
4,091
4,454
4,335
(363)
(8.1)
(244)
(5.6)
Data processing
3,998
3,812
3,517
186
4.9
481
13.7
Marketing
892
669
696
223
33.3
196
28.2
Professional services
1,102
1,331
2,169
(229)
(17.2)
(1,067)
(49.2)
State/municipal business and use tax
991
972
905
19
2.0
86
9.5
Federal deposit insurance premium
339
589
238
(250)
(42.4)
101
42.4
Other real estate owned, net
—
—
(170)
—
—
170
100.0
Amortization of intangible assets
797
797
903
—
—
(106)
(11.7)
Other expense
2,098
2,157
2,553
(59)
(2.7)
(455)
(17.8)
Total noninterest expense
$
36,396
$
37,242
$
37,073
$
(846)
(2.3)
%
$
(677)
(1.8)
%
Noninterest expense decreased from the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to a decrease in occupancy and equipment expense primarily as a result of branch closings during the quarter ended March 31, 2021; lower federal deposit insurance premium expense as a result of a decrease in the quarterly assessment rate; and a decrease in professional services expense which was elevated during the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to our participation in SBA PPP2.
Noninterest expense decreased compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020 due primarily to a decrease in professional services expense due to costs incurred during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 related to the launch of the new mobile and online commercial banking platform, "Heritage Direct". The decrease in noninterest expense was offset partially by an increase in data processing as the Bank continues to invest in technology.
Income Tax Expense
The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Linked-quarter Change
Prior Year Quarter Change
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Change
% Change
Change
% Change
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
40,153
$
30,446
$
(7,075)
$
9,707
31.9
%
$
47,228
667.5
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
$
7,451
$
5,102
$
(936)
$
2,349
46.0
%
$
8,387
896.0
%
Effective income tax rate
18.6
%
16.8
%
(13.2)
%
1.8
%
10.7
%
31.8
%
240.9
%
Income tax expense and the effective income tax rate both increased for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to an increase in estimated annual pre-tax income for the year ended December 31, 2021, which decreased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance, and low-income housing tax credits.
Income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate both increased from the quarter ended June 30, 2020 due primarily to income before income taxes recognized during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to a loss before income taxes recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Dividend
On July 21, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on August 18, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2021.
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on July 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (844) 291-6362 -- access code 1137604 a few minutes prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through August 5, 2021 by dialing (866) 207-1041 -- access code 4937664.
About Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 53 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission-which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock price performance.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash on hand and in banks
$
94,179
$
93,306
$
91,918
Interest earning deposits
1,170,754
841,010
651,404
Cash and cash equivalents
1,264,933
934,316
743,322
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value, net (amortized cost of $1,029,001, $876,357 and $770,195, respectively)
1,049,524
893,558
802,163
Loans held for sale
2,739
6,801
4,932
Loans receivable
4,207,530
4,595,869
4,468,647
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(51,562)
(64,225)
(70,185)
Loans receivable, net
4,155,968
4,531,644
4,398,462
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
Premises and equipment, net
82,835
84,533
85,452
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost
7,933
7,933
6,661
Bank owned life insurance
108,988
108,341
107,580
Accrued interest receivable
17,113
19,447
19,418
Prepaid expenses and other assets
163,206
188,589
193,301
Other intangible assets, net
11,494
12,291
13,088
Goodwill
240,939
240,939
240,939
Total assets
$
7,105,672
$
7,028,392
$
6,615,318
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
$
6,061,706
$
6,019,698
$
5,597,990
Junior subordinated debentures
21,034
20,960
20,887
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
46,429
36,503
35,683
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
120,519
124,080
140,319
Total liabilities
6,249,688
6,201,241
5,794,879
Common stock
572,060
571,204
571,021
Retained earnings
267,863
242,486
224,400
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
16,061
13,461
25,018
Total stockholders' equity
855,984
827,151
820,439
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,105,672
$
7,028,392
$
6,615,318
Shares outstanding
36,006,560
35,981,317
35,912,243
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
50,750
$
49,524
$
48,404
$
100,274
$
94,681
Taxable interest on investment securities
4,050
3,534
4,570
7,584
10,203
Nontaxable interest on investment securities
947
958
977
1,905
1,733
Interest on interest earning deposits
263
175
43
438
463
Total interest income
56,010
54,191
53,994
110,201
107,080
Interest expense
Deposits
1,524
1,728
3,417
3,252
7,633
Junior subordinated debentures
186
187
218
373
503
Other borrowings
35
38
46
73
80
Total interest expense
1,745
1,953
3,681
3,698
8,216
Net interest income
54,265
52,238
50,313
106,503
98,864
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
(13,987)
(7,199)
28,563
(21,186)
36,509
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses
68,252
59,437
21,750
127,689
62,355
Noninterest income
Service charges and other fees
4,422
4,000
3,600
8,422
7,976
Gain on sale of investment securities, net
—
29
409
29
1,423
Gain on sale of loans, net
1,003
1,370
1,135
2,373
1,682
Interest rate swap fees
209
152
769
361
1,065
Bank owned life insurance income
717
656
645
1,373
1,530
Other income
1,946
2,044
1,690
3,990
4,058
Total noninterest income
8,297
8,251
8,248
16,548
17,734
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
22,088
22,461
21,927
44,549
44,433
Occupancy and equipment
4,091
4,454
4,335
8,545
8,899
Data processing
3,998
3,812
3,517
7,810
7,044
Marketing
892
669
696
1,561
1,562
Professional services
1,102
1,331
2,169
2,433
3,546
State/municipal business and use taxes
991
972
905
1,963
1,662
Federal deposit insurance premium
339
589
238
928
238
Other real estate owned, net
—
—
(170)
—
(145)
Amortization of intangible assets
797
797
903
1,594
1,806
Other expense
2,098
2,157
2,553
4,255
5,288
Total noninterest expense
36,396
37,242
37,073
73,638
74,333
Income (loss) before income taxes
40,153
30,446
(7,075)
70,599
5,756
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,451
5,102
(936)
12,553
(296)
Net income (loss)
$
32,702
$
25,344
$
(6,139)
$
58,046
$
6,052
Basic earnings (losses) per share
$
0.91
$
0.70
$
(0.17)
$
1.61
$
0.17
Diluted earnings (losses) per share
$
0.90
$
0.70
$
(0.17)
$
1.60
$
0.17
Dividends declared per share
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.40
$
0.40
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance, beginning of period
$
64,225
$
70,185
$
47,540
$
70,185
$
36,171
Impact of CECL adoption
—
—
—
—
1,822
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
64,225
70,185
47,540
70,185
37,993
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses on loans
(12,821)
(6,135)
25,941
(18,956)
35,905
Charge-offs:
Commercial business
(13)
(1)
(1,824)
(14)
(3,046)
Real estate construction and land development
—
(1)
—
(1)
—
Consumer
(120)
(185)
(431)
(305)
(806)
Total charge-offs
(133)
(187)
(2,255)
(320)
(3,852)
Recoveries:
Commercial business
143
207
71
350
1,140
Residential real estate
—
—
—
—
3
Real estate construction and land development
4
16
7
20
21
Consumer
144
139
197
283
291
Total recoveries
291
362
275
653
1,455
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
158
175
(1,980)
333
(2,397)
Balance, end of period
$
51,562
$
64,225
$
71,501
$
51,562
$
71,501
Net recoveries (charge-offs) on loans to average loans, annualized
0.01
%
0.02
%
(0.18)
%
0.02
%
(0.12)
%
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial business
$
34,209
$
51,755
$
56,786
Residential real estate
60
66
184
Real estate construction and land development
1,014
1,021
1,022
Consumer
58
26
100
Total nonaccrual loans
35,341
52,868
58,092
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
Nonperforming assets
$
35,341
$
52,868
$
58,092
Restructured performing loans
$
55,391
$
55,691
$
52,872
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
286
—
—
Potential problem loans (1)
148,823
163,813
182,342
ACL on loans to:
Loans receivable
1.23
%
1.40
%
1.57
%
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (2)
1.41
%
1.73
%
1.87
%
Nonaccrual loans
145.90
%
121.48
%
120.82
%
Nonperforming loans to loans receivable
0.84
%
1.15
%
1.30
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.50
%
0.75
%
0.88
%
(1)
Potential problem loans are loans classified as Special Mention or worse that are not classified as a troubled debt restructuring or nonaccrual loan and are not individually evaluated for credit loss, but which management is closely monitoring because the financial information of the borrower causes concern as to their ability to meet their loan repayment terms.
(2)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Interest Earning Assets:
Loans receivable, net (2) (3)
$
4,402,868
$
50,750
4.62
%
$
4,490,499
$
49,524
4.47
%
$
4,442,108
$
48,404
4.38
%
Taxable securities
799,023
4,050
2.03
674,268
3,534
2.13
764,691
4,570
2.40
Nontaxable securities (3)
160,489
947
2.37
163,914
958
2.37
160,296
977
2.45
Interest earning deposits
964,791
263
0.11
713,885
175
0.10
185,399
43
0.09
Total interest earning assets
6,327,171
56,010
3.55
%
6,042,566
54,191
3.64
%
5,552,494
53,994
3.91
%
Noninterest earning assets
752,034
757,059
757,530
Total assets
$
7,079,205
$
6,799,625
6,310,024
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Certificates of deposit
$
381,417
$
481
0.51
%
$
393,268
$
559
0.58
%
$
513,539
$
1,810
1.42
%
Savings accounts
591,616
89
0.06
560,094
95
0.07
476,312
115
0.10
Interest bearing demand and money market accounts
2,836,717
954
0.13
2,732,134
1,074
0.16
2,440,691
1,492
0.25
Total interest bearing deposits
3,809,750
1,524
0.16
3,685,496
1,728
0.19
3,430,542
3,417
0.40
Junior subordinated debentures
20,986
186
3.55
20,913
187
3.63
20,693
218
4.24
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
43,259
35
0.32
40,074
38
0.38
23,702
39
0.66
FHLB advances and other borrowings
—
—
—
—
—
—
4,909
7
0.57
Total interest bearing liabilities
3,873,995
1,745
0.18
%
3,746,483
1,953
0.21
%
3,479,846
3,681
0.43
%
Noninterest demand deposits
2,246,929
2,091,359
1,883,227
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
122,520
134,762
139,412
Stockholders' equity
835,761
827,021
807,539
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,079,205
$
6,799,625
$
6,310,024
Net interest income
$
54,265
$
52,238
$
50,313
Net interest spread
3.37
%
3.43
%
3.48
%
Net interest margin
3.44
%
3.51
%
3.64
%
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
163.32
%
161.29
%
159.56
%
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
The average loan balances presented in the table are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.
(3)
Yields on tax-exempt securities and loans have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Interest Earning Assets:
Loans receivable, net (2) (3)
$
4,446,442
$
100,274
4.55
%
$
4,095,340
$
94,681
4.65
%
Taxable securities
736,990
7,584
2.08
790,189
10,203
2.60
Nontaxable securities (3)
162,192
1,905
2.37
141,224
1,733
2.47
Interest earning deposits
840,030
438
0.11
155,379
463
0.60
Total interest earning assets
6,185,654
110,201
3.59
%
5,182,132
107,080
4.16
%
Noninterest earning assets
754,533
752,986
Total assets
$
6,940,187
$
5,935,118
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Certificates of deposit
$
387,310
$
1,040
0.54
%
$
520,774
$
3,822
1.48
%
Savings accounts
575,942
184
0.06
455,386
303
0.13
Interest bearing demand and money market accounts
2,784,714
2,028
0.15
2,321,305
3,508
0.30
Total interest bearing deposits
3,747,966
3,252
0.17
3,297,465
7,633
0.47
Junior subordinated debentures
20,950
373
3.59
20,657
503
4.90
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
41,676
73
0.35
21,474
72
0.67
FHLB advances and other borrowings
—
—
—
2,949
8
0.55
Total interest bearing liabilities
3,810,592
3,698
0.20
%
3,342,545
8,216
0.49
%
Noninterest demand deposits
2,169,574
1,651,737
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
128,606
134,031
Stockholders' equity
831,415
806,805
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,940,187
$
5,935,118
Net interest income
$
106,503
$
98,864
Net interest spread
3.39
%
3.67
%
Net interest margin
3.47
%
3.84
%
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
162.33
%
155.04
%
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
The average loan balances presented in the table are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.
(3)
Yields on tax-exempt securities and loans have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Earnings:
Net interest income
$
54,265
$
52,238
$
52,455
$
49,678
$
50,313
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
(13,987)
(7,199)
(3,133)
2,730
28,563
Noninterest income
8,297
8,251
11,285
8,210
8,248
Noninterest expense
36,396
37,242
38,562
36,045
37,073
Net income (loss)
32,702
25,344
23,882
16,363
(6,139)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3)
26,166
23,247
25,178
21,843
21,488
Basic earnings (losses) per share
$
0.91
$
0.70
$
0.66
$
0.46
$
(0.17)
Diluted earnings (losses) per share
$
0.90
$
0.70
$
0.66
$
0.46
$
(0.17)
Average Balances:
Loans receivable, net (1)
$
4,402,868
$
4,490,499
$
4,540,962
$
4,605,389
$
4,442,108
Investment securities
959,512
838,182
813,312
860,198
924,987
Total interest earning assets
6,327,171
6,042,566
5,913,765
5,855,240
5,552,494
Total assets
7,079,205
6,799,625
6,675,477
6,620,980
6,310,024
Total interest bearing deposits
3,809,750
3,685,496
3,634,018
3,620,503
3,430,542
Total noninterest demand deposits
2,246,929
2,091,359
2,034,425
1,998,772
1,883,227
Stockholders' equity
835,761
827,021
808,999
799,738
807,539
Financial Ratios:
Return on average assets (2)
1.85
%
1.51
%
1.42
%
1.00
%
(0.39)
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (2)(3)
1.48
1.39
1.50
1.31
1.37
Return on average common equity (2)
15.69
12.43
11.74
8.28
(3.06)
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (3)
22.94
18.37
17.62
12.66
(3.96)
Efficiency ratio
58.18
61.57
60.50
62.27
63.31
Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)
2.06
2.22
2.30
2.17
2.36
Net interest margin (2)
3.44
3.51
3.53
3.38
3.64
Net interest spread (2)
3.37
3.43
3.44
3.26
3.48
(1)
The average loan balances are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale.
(2)
Annualized.
(3)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Select Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$
7,105,672
$
7,028,392
$
6,615,318
$
6,685,889
$
6,562,359
Loans receivable, net
4,155,968
4,531,644
4,398,462
4,593,390
4,594,832
Investment securities
1,049,524
893,558
802,163
834,492
879,927
Deposits
6,061,706
6,019,698
5,597,990
5,689,048
5,567,733
Noninterest demand deposits
2,256,341
2,205,562
1,980,531
1,989,247
1,999,754
Stockholders' equity
855,984
827,151
820,439
803,129
793,652
Financial Measures:
Book value per share
$
23.77
$
22.99
$
22.85
$
22.36
$
22.10
Tangible book value per share (1)
16.76
15.95
15.77
15.27
14.98
Stockholders' equity to total assets
12.0
%
11.8
%
12.4
%
12.0
%
12.1
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
8.8
8.5
8.9
8.5
8.5
Loans to deposits ratio
69.4
76.3
79.8
82.0
83.8
Regulatory Capital Ratios:
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2)
13.6
%
12.8
%
12.3
%
11.7
%
11.4
%
Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets(2)
9.1
%
9.1
%
9.0
%
8.8
%
9.1
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2)
14.0
%
13.2
%
12.8
%
12.2
%
11.8
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(2)
15.1
%
14.5
%
14.0
%
13.4
%
13.1
%
Credit Quality Metrics:
ACL on loans to:
Loans receivable
1.23
%
1.40
%
1.57
%
1.57
%
1.53
%
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1)
1.41
1.73
1.87
1.93
1.88
Nonperforming loans
145.90
121.48
120.82
139.42
212.62
Nonperforming loans to loans receivable
0.84
1.15
1.30
1.13
0.72
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.50
0.75
0.88
0.79
0.51
Net recoveries (charge-offs) on loans to average loans receivable
0.01
0.02
(0.03)
(0.04)
(0.18)
Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:
Special Mention
$
100,317
$
108,975
$
132,036
$
104,781
$
60,498
Substandard
135,374
160,461
158,515
123,570
90,552
Other Metrics:
Number of banking offices
53
53
61
62
62
Average number of full-time equivalent employees
822
840
848
857
877
Deposits per branch
$
114,372
$
113,579
$
91,770
$
91,759
$
89,802
Average assets per full-time equivalent employee
8,607
8,098
7,873
7,727
7,195
(1)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2)
Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.
The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
855,984
$
827,151
$
820,439
$
803,129
$
793,652
Exclude intangible assets
(252,433)
(253,230)
(254,027)
(254,886)
(255,746)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
603,551
$
573,921
$
566,412
$
548,243
$
537,906
Total assets (GAAP)
$
7,105,672
$
7,028,392
$
6,615,318
$
6,685,889
$
6,562,359
Exclude intangible assets
(252,433)
(253,230)
(254,027)
(254,886)
(255,746)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
6,853,239
$
6,775,162
$
6,361,291
$
6,431,003
$
6,306,613
Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)
12.0
%
11.8
%
12.4
%
12.0
%
12.1
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.8
%
8.5
%
8.9
%
8.5
%
8.5
%
Shares outstanding
36,006,560
35,981,317
35,912,243
35,910,300
35,908,908
Book value per share (GAAP)
$
23.77
$
22.99
$
22.85
$
22.36
$
22.10
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
16.76
$
15.95
$
15.77
$
15.27
$
14.98
The Company considers presenting the ratio of ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the Company's ACL on loans as the balance of SBA PPP loans is significant to the loan portfolio, however, since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the Company has not provided an ACL on loans for these loans.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans:
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
51,562
$
64,225
$
70,185
$
73,340
$
71,501
Loans receivable (GAAP)
$
4,207,530
$
4,595,869
$
4,468,647
$
4,666,730
$
4,666,333
Exclude SBA PPP loans
(544,250)
(886,761)
(715,121)
(867,782)
(856,490)
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$
3,663,280
$
3,709,108
$
3,753,526
$
3,798,948
$
3,809,843
ACL on loans to loans receivable (GAAP)
1.23
%
1.40
%
1.57
%
1.57
%
1.53
%
ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.41
%
1.73
%
1.87
%
1.93
%
1.88
%
The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized:
Net income (GAAP)
$
32,702
$
25,344
$
23,882
$
16,636
$
(6,139)
Add amortization of intangible assets
797
797
859
860
903
Exclude tax effect of adjustment
(167)
(167)
(180)
(181)
(190)
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$
33,332
$
25,974
$
24,561
$
17,315
$
(5,426)
Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
835,761
$
827,021
$
808,999
$
799,738
$
807,539
Exclude average intangible assets
(252,956)
(253,747)
(254,587)
(255,453)
(256,338)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
582,805
$
573,274
$
554,412
$
544,285
$
551,201
Return on average common equity, annualized (GAAP)
15.69
%
12.43
%
11.74
%
8.28
%
(3.06)
%
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP)
22.94
%
18.37
%
17.62
%
12.66
%
(3.96)
%
The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions. The Company also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on credit loss provisions of various institutions has varied based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution and the decision to adopt or defer CECL methodology required by ASU 2016-13.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Pre-tax, pre-provision income and pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, annualized:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
32,702
$
25,344
$
23,882
$
16,636
$
(6,139)
Add income tax expense
7,451
5,102
4,429
2,477
(936)
Add (reversal of) provision for credit losses
(13,987)
(7,199)
(3,133)
2,730
28,563
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)
$
26,166
$
23,247
$
25,178
$
21,843
$
21,488
Average total assets (GAAP)
$
7,079,205
$
6,799,625
$
6,675,477
$
6,620,980
$
6,310,024
Return on average assets, annualized (GAAP)
1.85
%
1.51
%
1.42
%
1.00
%
(0.39)
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.48
%
1.39
%
1.50
%
1.31
%
1.37
%
The Company believes presenting loan yield excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off its balance sheet. Similarly, presenting loan yield excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special program loans that are anticipated to substantially decrease upon forgiveness by the SBA within a short time frame.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized:
Interest and fees on loans (GAAP)
$
50,750
$
49,524
$
48,404
Exclude SBA PPP loans interest and fees
(10,003)
(9,136)
(4,923)
Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans
(495)
(1,075)
(696)
Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP)
$
40,252
$
39,313
$
42,785
Average loans receivable, net (GAAP)
$
4,402,868
$
4,490,499
$
4,442,108
Exclude average SBA PPP loans
(777,156)
(832,148)
(667,390)
Adjusted average loans receivable, net (non-GAAP)
$
3,625,712
$
3,658,351
$
3,774,718
Loan yield, annualized (GAAP)
4.62
%
4.47
%
4.38
%
Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized (non-GAAP)
4.45
%
4.36
%
4.56
%
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-financial-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-and-declares-regular-cash-dividend-301339034.html
SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation
