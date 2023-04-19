Metrolgoy Reporting, a Nexus App helps quality professionals to quickly identify trends in part tolerances and share that information with manufacturing roles to address problems sooner (PRNewsfoto/Hexagon)

 By Hexagon
  • New cloud-based metrology reporting software consolidates disparate reporting tools to deliver metrology trend analysis for a broad spectrum of Hexagon and third-party metrology systems in one dashboard
  • Users can easily track real-time part quality trends during production on any device at any time, receive automated alerts and troubleshoot issues with interactive visualisation and CAD-to-metrology comparison reports
  • Built-in collaboration ensures that manufacturers can solve quality issues faster and share up-to-date information with colleagues and supply chain stakeholders through a simple web interface

HANNOVER, Germany, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division has launched a new cloud-based metrology trend reporting software for quality professionals and manufacturing teams. Designed to help experienced users be more productive, the accessible and intelligent software automatically acquires and processes real-time data, so manufacturing teams can quickly analyse and report on key quality control metrics and resolve issues sooner.

