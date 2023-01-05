Ossia Real Wireless Power (PRNewsfoto/Ossia)

Ossia Real Wireless Power (PRNewsfoto/Ossia)

 By Ossia

The next generation of Ossia's Cota® Real Wireless Power™, Cota 5.8GHz Dev Kit, is now available. The Cota 5.8 Dev Kit is a wireless power technology package that Ossia partners can use to evaluate the size and fit, power delivery, and integration of Cota 5.8GHz. The waitlist to receive the dev kit will be released during the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Consumer Electronics Show, January 5-8, 2023.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC-approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced the release of its next generation Cota 5.8GHz Dev Kit, which will provide the opportunity for organizations to be first in evaluating the smaller size and increased power capabilities of Cota using the 5.8GHz ISM radio-frequency, as compared to Cota 2.4GHz. To join the waitlist to receive a Cota Next Gen 5.8GHz Dev Kit, please go here.

