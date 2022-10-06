(PRNewsfoto/Highspot)

(PRNewsfoto/Highspot)

 By Highspot

Leaders from AWS, Siemens, Slack and more attend Highspot's annual global customer conference to drive sales productivity with sales enablement

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced its third annual global customer conference, Highspot Spark 2022. As sales enablement becomes a business imperative for companies everywhere, more than 1,500 professionals spanning sales, marketing and enablement will come together to define how sales enablement can increase sales productivity in any economy. The in-person component of the event will take place in Seattle on November 2–3 with select sessions broadcasted live for virtual attendees.

