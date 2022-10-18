PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)

 By PeopleReady

PeopleReady survey reveals work preferences of seasonal job seekers

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivated by inflation concerns and rising household costs, many people are looking to increase their spending ability by taking on extra work this holiday season, according to a recent survey by staffing giant PeopleReady. Survey results revealed that 60% of the 500 respondents are looking for seasonal employment in addition to their current jobs, and 18% of those seasonal job seekers are looking for their first seasonal job.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.