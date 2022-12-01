Digital gift cards make shopping easy and can be personalized with holiday themes

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The season just got brighter with Holland America Line's Holiday Gift Card offer that adds a 10% bonus gift card to gift card purchases of $250 or higher. The promotion is available to U.S. residents only, and runs from Dec. 2 – 13, 2022, making it easy to give the gift of future cruise travel to friends and family for the holidays. 

