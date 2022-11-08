Spirit combines modern botanicals with a hint of Dutch tradition

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Gin has been an anchor in Holland America Line's history dating back to the company's inception, and to celebrate that 150-year tradition the cruise line is debuting a new exclusive label of the spirit on board. Affectionately named De Lijn in a nod to Holland America Line's roots, the bottle is adorned with a label boasting the name in Dutch orange, accented with line drawings of brilliant blue juniper berries in a style the cruise line has coined as Modern Delft, an homage to iconic blue and white of Dutch Delftware.

