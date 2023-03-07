Legendary Voyages from 25-59 days travel the world with many departures from a U.S. homeport; early booking bonus includes beverage and Wi-Fi upgrades, gratuities

SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is globally recognized as an expert in longer voyages, and to commemorate its historic 150th Anniversary in 2023 the cruise line is introducing extended Legendary Voyages. These lengthier cruises, which range from 25 to 59 days, combine the ceremony of Holland America Line's Grand Voyages with itineraries that feature a comprehensive collection of ports that enrich the experience in each destination.

