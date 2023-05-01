Eurodam and Westerdam sail roundtrip from Seattle beginning today; Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Volendam sail from Vancouver starting May 1

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line kicked off its 2023 Alaska cruise season today with the arrival of Eurodam at Port of Seattle. Known as "Seattle's Hometown Cruise Line," Holland America Line marked the day with a welcome celebration at Pier 91 that included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Miss Washington Regan Gallo and Miss Alaska Jessica Reisinger.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.