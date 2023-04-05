Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo

 By Holland America Line

Offer includes savings up to 45% off cruise fares, onboard credit and reduced deposits

SEATTLE, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- The 150th birthday celebrations continue for Holland America Line with an Anniversary Sale featuring cruise fare discounts, an onboard spending credit and reduced deposits on most summer 2023 through spring 2024 departures. The cruise line marks its sesquicentennial birthday April 18, 2023, and the company is commemorating the milestone with special sailings, offers and events.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.