Pickleball courts, complimentary lessons and tutorials to be featured fleetwide  

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- A leader in cruising is teaming up with the leader of the fastest growing sport in the U.S., thanks to an exciting new partnership. Holland America Line has been exclusively named as the Official Cruise Line of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) and is committed to expanding its pickleball experience at sea for guests.

