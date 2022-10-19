Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo

Collaboration to Commemorate Cruise Line's Beginnings as Immigrant Carrier with On-Board Content and a Curated Exhibit at Ellis Island

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line will partner with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, the 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the eponymous landmarks, to celebrate the cruise line's 150-year journey from immigrant carrier to consumer ocean liner fleet. The partnership, which kicks off October 26 as Holland America Line completes the recreation of the brand's first-ever sailing from Rotterdam to New York City, features on-board video content across Holland America's entire fleet produced by an Ellis Island researcher, as well as a curated exhibit launching in 2023 at Ellis Island detailing the brand's historical prominence in bringing 1 in 10 immigrants from Europe to the United States.

