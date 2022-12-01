Westerdam in Glacier Bay, Alaska. (PRNewsfoto/Holland America Line)

 By Holland America Line

Interest in exploring Alaska helps fuel strong weekend cruise sales, outpacing 2019

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strong sign that cruising is back, Holland America Line's Black Friday booking volumes hit a record high for the shopping holiday in the United States, with volume for the day close to 20% higher than in 2019 and more than 10% higher for the period from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

