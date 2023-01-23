Nearly 30 departures showcase overnight calls, scenic landscapes and cruises that stretch to Iceland and Greenland

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's 2024 Canada and New England season is set to feature 29 sailings that range from weeklong getaways to longer, more in-depth journeys. The close-to-home cruises that depart or end in Boston, Massachusetts are idyllic for family getaways and guests looking to explore North America's Atlantic Coast. One extended roundtrip-Boston itinerary also stretches up to the dramatic landscapes of Iceland and Greenland.

