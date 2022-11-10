Book with the Have it All premium fare and receive four additional perks

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is getting into the holiday spirit early this year with a "Black Friday Offer" that start Nov. 17 and runs through Nov. 27, 2022. Guests who book select cruises starting from 2022 holiday sailings will receive prepaid stateroom crew appreciation (gratuities) and have access to up to 40% off cruise-only fares.

