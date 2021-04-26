EVERETT, Wash., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RANDYS Worldwide, a global leader in drivetrain manufacturing and distribution, is pleased to announce the promotion of Neal Hollingsworth to Vice President of Marketing. As a part of the Executive Leadership Team and reporting to the President and Chief Executive Officer, Neal will continue to be responsible for activities related to RANDYS Worldwide and the network of brands across all sales and marketing channels. Neal's marketing group leads RANDYS' companies in web, analytics, digital, event and brand management, graphic design, motion graphics, sales channel support and development, customer marketing support, and so much more. In addition to RANDYS internal work, Neal's group functions as a marketing agency to many of our customers, building brand and sales support programs within their market area.
Neal began with RANDYS in September of 2010 and continues to place emphasis on brand development along all channels of the business. "His dedication to driving a differentiated experience to our customers continues to open doors," says Kevin Kaestner, President and CEO of RANDYS. "Neal's role in our business will continue to grow as we add new brands to our portfolio."
"Continuing to contribute with the great team that Kevin has created here at RANDYS is exciting. Marketing execution is changing and having a great team around me, not only here in the Marketing department, but throughout our company makes this opportunity a great one and I could not be more excited to continue in this new position," say Neal Hollingsworth.
ABOUT RANDYS Worldwide
Established in 1982 and based in Everett, Washington, RANDYS Worldwide® is the leading distributor of aftermarket drivetrain and performance parts for the general automotive, motorsports, and off-road enthusiast. With a variety of products for cars, SUVs, and light duty trucks, RANDYS' core business is focused on the distribution and manufacturing of parts through four major company brands: RANDYS Worldwide, Yukon Gear & Axle®, USA Standard Gear® and Zumbrota Drivetrain. RANDYS also has the industry's only fully integrated differential search finder, DiffWizard that provides consumers with direct search results on their specific drivetrain needs. To learn more about RANDYS Worldwide, visit http://www.randysworldwide.com.
Media Contact
Douglas Milnor, RANDYS Worldwide, +1 8003471188 Ext: 5698, Doug.Milnor@Randysworldwide.com
SOURCE RANDYS Worldwide
