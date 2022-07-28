  • Improving your credit score can save hundreds a month on your mortgage
  • A borrower with a "fair" credit score could pay $103,626 more over the life of a 30-year mortgage for the same home than an otherwise identical borrower with an "excellent" score would
  • Barriers to housing that result from credit issues are often more profound for people of color

SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated home prices and rising interest rates are feeding into housing affordability woes for potential buyers, especially those with lower credit scores. A new Zillow analysis shows that, nationally, buyers with "fair" credit could be paying up to $288 more on their monthly mortgage payment than those with "excellent" credit.

