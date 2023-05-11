Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow

A debt default is very unlikely, but new scenario projections from Zillow show sales would decrease sharply as mortgage costs balloon

  • Mortgage rates could reach 8.4% in the unlikely event of a debt default, sending the mortgage payment on a typical home 22% higher by September.
  • Home values would not lose much ground, according to Zillow's analysis, but a sharp rise in mortgage rates would do further damage to housing affordability.
  • Home sales activity might fall by nearly one-quarter from current projections at its lowest point, in September.

