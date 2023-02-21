Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Mortgage rates and homeowners' decision to list will determine whether momentum continues

  • U.S. home values are up 6% from a year ago and are 39% higher than in 2020.
  • Buyers took advantage of slightly lower mortgage rates in January — sales are close to 2020 levels.
  • Sellers are hanging back, with inventory at the second-lowest January level on record. 

