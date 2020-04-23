The median list price of homes on the market in the U.S. is slightly higher than a year ago - Pending home sales slowed dramatically in the second half of March, but may have turned a corner in recent days and are up 6.2% week-over-week. - New listings continued to fall in April, down 37.7% year over year in the week ending April 19. - According to the Zillow Home Value Index, the typical home in the U.S. was worth $248,857 in March, up 4.1% year-over-year.