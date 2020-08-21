Homes are going under contract faster than they have in years and home values are growing at their quickest pace of the year -- Home value growth continued to accelerate in July, up 4.5% year over year to $253,527. -- One reason for continued home value growth is low inventory, which is keeping competition stiff and contributing to a strong sellers market in much of the country. There were more than 400,000 fewer homes on the market in mid-August than a year earlier, a 28.4% drop. -- The pace of rent growth continued to slow in July, now up 1.2% year over year to $1,749.