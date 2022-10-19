Hospitals Deploy Self-Testing Aleddra Emergency LED T8 Lamps

Hospitals Deploy Self-Testing Aleddra Emergency LED T8 Lamps

 By Aleddra LED Lighting

Aleddra LED Lighting helps hospitals to catch up audit schedule with fully automated self-testing Emergency T8/T5 Lamps

RENTON, Wash., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency lighting is a must for all hospital facilities, but the solutions thus far are backup power generators and standard "non-attractive" emergency light fixtures. During a power outage, it takes 4 to 8 seconds before the generators starts and activates that emergency circuit light. Backup generators have a fixed capacity and provide emergency power to a fixed number of lights and equipment, thus are not scalable for adding more emergency light fixtures.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.