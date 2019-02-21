OLYMPIA — A proposed law to raise the minimum age of vapor and tobacco sales from 18 to 21 was passed in a 66-30 vote by the House of Representatives in Washington state on Wednesday.
House Bill 1074 was introduced by House Minority Leader Rep. Paul Harris, R-Vancouver, and requested by State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the Department of Health. The legislation was co-sponsored by a bipartisan group of 29 representatives.
The law would prohibit the selling or purchasing of tobacco or vapor products by any person under the age of 21. Raising the age aims to decrease the number of eligible buyers in high school and limit access of students to tobacco products, the bill states.
According to the legislation, six states and more than 350 cities and counties in 21 states have raised the minimum age to 21 years old.
The companion bill, Senate Bill 5057, in currently under consideration in the Senate.
