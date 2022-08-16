MATTAWA, Wash., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Port of Mattawa, housing growth has been surging over the past three years in southwest Grant County, Washington in the Mattawa and Desert Aire communities, which sit along the Columbia River in central Washington between Priest Rapids and Wanapum Dams.

In particular, since late 2019, there have been 112 new apartments (2, 3, & 4 bedroom apartments) built in the City of Mattawa. In addition, from 2019 to today in 2022, 191 new residential units have been built in surrounding areas around the City of Mattawa, including but not limited to Desert Aire. Furthermore, it was recently announced that a residential housing developer will be building 101 single family homes and duplexes on the north side of the City Mattawa. In total, over 300 new residential units (single family homes and apartments) have been built in the greater Mattawa area in the past years, with another 200 new residential units projected to be built in late 2022 and during 2023.

