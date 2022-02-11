This week marked the half-way point of this year’s 60-day state legislative session, which is scheduled to adjourn on March 10, 2022. With the deadline for passing bills out of their house of origin looming next Tuesday, Feb. 15, lawmakers in Olympia are spending long hours debating and voting on hundreds of bills in House and Senate floor action. So far this session, they have passed 275 bills (130 in the House, 145 in the Senate) and sent them to the opposite chamber for further consideration.
Only two bills, HB 1732 and HB 1733, to delay collection of the unpopular long-term-care payroll tax and create additional exemptions have been signed into law.
While most bills have passed by broad, bi-partisan margins, more controversial measures, like new gun rights restrictions, drew extended and sometimes heated debate before narrow approval along party lines.
Senate Bill 5078, Addressing firearm safety measures to increase public safety. Passed the Senate on Feb. 9, 2022 by a vote of 28-20, one member excused.
This bill would ban the manufacture, distribution ,and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. If passed by the House and signed by Governor Inslee, the proposed ban would limit not just high-capacity magazines for rifles, but also for semi-automatic pistols that often hold more than 10 rounds. The bill, as passed, removed a provision in the original bill that would have prohibited the possession of such magazines by persons who already owned them. It would also exempt law enforcement agencies and armed services from the restrictions. Republicans proposed more than a dozen amendments to the bill that were voted down by majority Democrats. The bill now goes to the House for further consideration.
House Concurrent Resolution 4407, Amending the redistricting plan for state legislative and congressional districts. Passed the Senate on Feb. 8 by a vote of 35-14.
This measure proposed several dozen small adjustments to the Congressional and Legislative District lines drawn up by the state’s Redistricting Commission. The House passed the measure last week, meaning that, barring any legal challenges, the redistricting process that is required every ten years following the U.S. Census is now complete. While the House approved HCR 4407 with an 88-7 vote, the Senate passed it by a much closer 35-14 margin, barely meeting the two-thirds majority vote requirement for passage of concurrent resolutions. The closer vote in the Senate followed sharp debate by several Republicans and Democrats who were critical of the way some district lines were drawn.
Senate Bill 5583, Requiring the adjustment of census data for local redistricting to reflect the last known place of residence for incarcerated persons. Passed the Senate on Feb. 8 by a vote of 28-21.
This bill would require each unit of local government with a governing body elected by districts to redistrict using the last known place of residence of inmates in adult correctional facilities and residents of juvenile justice or involuntary commitment facilities. Under current Washington state law, persons incarcerated in state adult correctional facilities, committed to involuntary behavioral health treatment, or residing or placed in juvenile justice facilities are considered residents of their last known places of residence when calculating population for congressional and legislative redistricting. No corresponding provision, however, exists for local government redistricting, such as for city or county councilmanic districts. Proponents of the bill have said that it would correct the use of census data to over-represent areas with prisons—thus incentivizing building more prisons and mass incarceration. The bill was transmitted and referred to the Senate State Government and Tribal Relations Commitee.
House Bill 1953, Exempting sensitive voter information on ballot return envelopes, ballot declarations, and signature correction forms from public disclosure. Passed the House on Feb. 9 by a vote of 69-26, three members excused.
This bill would would exempt voter information on ballot return envelopes, ballot declarations and signature correction forms from public disclosure. Currently, images of election ballot return envelopes can be requested by members of the public under exisiting public records laws. Those images contain voter signatures, phone numbers and emails. The bill would protect such personal voter information from public disclosure. The bill was transmitted and referred to the Senate State Government and Elections Committee.
SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org is a project of the Washington Policy Center. Please visit www.WashingtonVotes.org and check out Washingtonvotes.org News, which is featured on the home page. Also on Facebook and Twitter, at washingtonvotes.org.
Y = Yes, N = No, E = Excused, X = Not Voting
