Final adjournment of this year’s scheduled 60-day session took place at about 11:35 p.m. last Thursday night, after final passage of key budget and transportation bills. The final supplemental budget, which was released last Wednesday after closed-door negotiations between House and Senate Democrats, brings the two-year operating budget to $64.1 billion — the largest in state history. Majority Democrats also worked out the final details of their 16-year, $17 billion “Move Ahead Washington” transportation funding package. A proposed 6-cent per gallon tax on fuel exports was removed from the final plan and replaced with transfers from the state general fund and the Public Works Trust Fund. Also approved on final passage last week was a measure to ban the manufacture, sale and transfer of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, and proposals to clarify and roll back some of the police-reform measures that were signed into law last year.
Senate Bill 5693, Making 2021-2023 fiscal biennium supplemental operating appropriations. Passed the House on Final Passage on March 10, 2022, by a vote of 57-41.
This is the final supplemental budget proposal negotiated by House and Senate Democrats to add some $5 billion to the $59 billion 2021-23 spending plan approved last year. The plan brings the total two-year operating budget to $64.1 billion—the largest in state history. It includes a tax break for small businesses across the state, but provides no general tax relief for Washingtonians. Included in the budget is a sizeable pay raise for state employees and spending increases in a broad range of state programs.
19 Rep. Joel McEntire (Cathlamet) (R) N
19 Rep. Jim Walsh (Aberdeen) (R) N
•••
Senate Bill 5693, Making 2021-2023 fiscal biennium supplemental operating appropriations. Passed the Senate on Final Passage on March 10, 2022, by a vote of 29-19, one member excused.
Senate Votes on the final bill
19 Sen. Jeff Wilson (Longview) (R) N
•••
Senate Bill 5974, Addressing transportation resources. Passed the House on Final Passage on March 10, 2022, by a vote of 54-44.
This is the revenue bill advanced by majority Democrats to fund their $17 billion, 16-year “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package. The bill does not contain a gas tax increase but would hike the fees drivers and vehicle owners pay. The original proposal contained a 6-cent per gallon fuel export tax that would have impacted Washington energy producers and raised fuel prices in neighboring states. The proposed tax was dropped from the final bill, and the expected $2 billion in revenues was partially replaced by transfers from the state general fund and Public Works Trust Fund.
19 Rep. Joel McEntire (Cathlamet) (R) N
19 Rep. Jim Walsh (Aberdeen) (R) N
•••
Senate Bill 5974, Addressing transportation resources. Passed the Senate on Final Passage on March 10, 2022, by a vote of 29-20.
Senate votes on the final bill.
19 Sen. Jeff Wilson (Longview) (R) N
Senate Bill 5078, Addressing firearm safety measures to increase public safety. Passed the House on March 4, 2022 by a vote of 55-42, one member excused.
This bill would ban the manufacture, distribution, and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The ban would limit not just high-capacity magazines for rifles, but also for semi-automatic pistols that often hold more than 10 rounds. The final bill removed a provision in the original bill that would have prohibited the possession of such magazines by persons who already owned them. It would also exempt law enforcement agencies and members of the armed services from the restrictions. The bill was passed by the Senate last month and is now headed to the governor for his signature.
19 Rep. Joel McEntire (Cathlamet) (R) N
19 Rep. Jim Walsh (Aberdeen) (R) N
•••
House Bill 2037, Modifying the standard for use of force by peace officers. Passed the Senate on March 4, 2022, by a vote of 32-16, one member excused.
This bill was a bipartisan effort to correct what was seen by many as an overreach in police-use-of-force legislation signed into law last year. It would change existing law to permit the use of force, if necessary, to detain someone as part of an investigation. It passed the House last month by a broad bipartisan margin of 87-11 votes. In the Senate, passage of the bill was led by 21 votes from the Republican caucus. The bill has been delivered to the governor for his signature.
19 Sen. Jeff Wilson (Longview) (R) Y
•••
SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org is a project of the Washington Policy Center. Visit www.WashingtonVotes.org and check out its new Olympia news service, Washingtonvotes.org News, which is featured on the home page. We're also on Facebook and Twitter, at washingtonvotes.org.
Y = Yes, N = No, E = Excused, X = Not Voting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.