The first “hard” cut-off deadline for this year’s 60-day legislative session arrived at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. That was the last day for policy bills to pass in their house of origin. Budget and budget-related measures are exempt from cut-offs and can be considered right up to the session’s end, scheduled for March 10. Lawmakers worked through last weekend to debate and vote on dozens of bills — including an all-night floor session in the House — as the deadline approached. Of the more than 2,100 bills before the legislature, just 438 measures have survived, and lawmakers now have until next Thursday, Feb. 14, to consider bills from the opposite house in committee.
Senate Bill 5909, Concerning legislative oversight of gubernatorial powers concerning emergency proclamations and unanticipated receipts. Passed the Senate on Feb. 15, 2022 by a vote of 29-20.
This bill would put a modest limit on the Governor’s open-ended emergency powers. Under the bill the majority and minority legislative leaders in both chambers would have the authority to cancel a state of emergency after 90 days, if the Legislature is not in session. It would also allow them to cancel emergency orders that prohibit an activity. Unlike the law in most states, however, the measure would not provide a proactive end to the governor’s emergency powers unless explicitly extended by the legislature. Washington state has now been under the governor’s emergency orders for 721 days. The measure was referred to the House Committee on State Government & Tribal Relations, which has scheduled a public hearing on it at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.
Senate Bill 5974, Addressing transportation resources. Passed the Senate on Feb. 15 by a vote of 29-20.
This is a revenue bill proposed by majority Democrats to fund the $16 billion, 16-year “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package. The bill does not contain a gas tax increase, but would hike the fees drivers and vehicle owners pay and would impose a new 6-cent/gallon fuel export tax that would impact Washington energy producers. In an unprecedented move, it would also shift more than $2.0 billion from the state’s operating budget to transportation spending. A move by Senate Republicans to require that the Senate Ways and Means Committee hold a public hearing on the proposal was rejected by majority Democrats. The bill was sent to the House Transportation Committee. No public hearing on the measure has been scheduled so far.
House Bill 1837, Restoring the state's ability to address work-related musculoskeletal injuries. Passed the House on Feb. 14 by a vote of 50-48.
This is measure that would bring back certain workplace regulations the state’s voters had rejected resoundingly in the past. Initiative 841, passed by the voters in 2003, repealed ergonomic regulations and requirements imposed by the state on businesses. Such regulations prescribed equipment and workplace surroundings for workers who perform their jobs in a mostly sitting position. The initiative also prohibited the state Labor and Industries department from adopting similar regulations or otherwise regulating working practices related to ergonomics. HB 1837 would repeal the voter-approved ban on these regulations. It passed by a narrow 50-48 vote after an all-night debate on 15 amendments to modify some of the regulations. Most of these amendments were voted down. The bill was sent to the Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Tribal Affairs, which has scheduled a public hearing on it at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
