  • VIVE XR Elite includes both VR and MR capabilities, with a full color RGB camera for passthrough
  • Lightweight at just 625g, and that includes the battery weight
  • Wide range of new content with 100 XR experiences arriving on VIVEPORT in the launch window, including, Figmin, Hubris, Yuki, Maestro, Les Mills Body Combat
  • Pre order opens today, 5 January, on vive.com

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC VIVE continues to push the boundaries of innovation, today unveiling its new consumer flagship all-in-one, VIVE XR Elite. The headset combines Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) capabilities into one compact, lightweight, powerful and highly versatile device – perfect for gaming, fitness, productivity and more. 

