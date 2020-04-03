SEATTLE, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle chapter of a revered national nonprofit isn't letting the COVID-19 crisis quarantine its desire to help those in need.
Humble Design® has been helping Seattle families and veterans escape the cycle of homelessness since early 2018. But the charity's mission is shifting while precautionary measures limit normal operations.
Typically, Humble Design coordinates with local shelters to identify candidates emerging from homelessness, and then provides volunteer designers and furnishings donated by the community to turn their empty houses into clean, dignified and welcoming homes.
Temporarily unable to proceed with furnishing individual homes, Humble Design's new mission is to assist the shelters directly by delivering much-needed warehouse goods at a time when these safe havens are overrun.
"We have begun distributing our blankets, sheets, books, toys, cleaning supplies, kitchen and bathroom items, as well as anything else the shelters can use from our warehouses," Humble Design founder Treger Strasberg said. "Our shelter partners need our help now to create more livable conditions for children and families fleeing unhealthy situations."
Visitors to humbledesign.org are greeted with the message: "If you are a partnering shelter or agency and you need items from our warehouse – please reach out. While our warehouses are closed for drop-offs, our hearts are open and we are WORKING. We will be working to provide additional resources to help our shelter partners who might be impacted during this challenging time."
How You Can Help
Humble Design knows compassionate Washingtonians will want to support this initiative to benefit these shelter partners – while still sheltering in place themselves. The solution: a "Pajama Potluck" online auction with lots of fun and enticing items.
An auction site is already active for supporters to donate and buy gifts. The proceeds will go directly to Humble Design's expanded mission during the COVID-19 crisis.
Auction categories include: artwork, clothing and accessories, electronics, experiences, gift cards, professional services, sports memorabilia, travel, items under $20, and virtual meet-ups with celebrities. Gift donations and buyers are needed. Please click on the links below to participate:
Local Impact in Seattle
In February, just before the virus's impact was truly felt, U-Haul® shipped three U-Box portable storage containers filled with pillows and bed frames from Humble Design's Chicago warehouse to its Seattle warehouse. Humble Design Seattle used those items to help furnish 16 units in Mercy Housing's new Gardner House and Allen Family Center, a permanent affordable and supportive housing community.
"As one of the earliest and most impacted cities to date, it's good to know these Seattle families are able to shelter in place without sleeping on the floor," Strasberg said.
This mission expansion is occurring in all four metropolitan markets that Humble Design serves, including Detroit, Chicago and San Diego. Humble Design, founded in 2009 in Detroit, is thankful for its supporters and sponsors, including U-Haul, which has served as its national sponsor since 2016.
About Humble Design
Humble Design is a nonprofit that helps families transitioning out of homeless shelters by providing furnishings and design services. The organization turns empty houses into clean, dignified and welcoming homes — a very simple idea that can change a family's future. Founded in 2009, the organization primarily serves single parents with children and veteran families. Humble Design has served nearly 1,450 families nationally through its chapters in Detroit, Chicago, Seattle and San Diego.
