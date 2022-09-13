Author Caleb Roehrig unveils a spine-tingling young adult mystery based on the popular immersive murder mystery games
SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hunt A Killer, the immersive entertainment company, and Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education, and media company, have officially announced a new YA novel titled Blood in the Water. The book is written by author, Caleb Roehrig, and is an original Hunt A Killer novel featuring all new characters, in-world clues, and an exciting mystery. Blood in the Water is currently available for presale and will officially release on November 1, 2022. This is the second collaboration in a publishing deal between Hunt A Killer and Scholastic. The first YA novel, Perfect Score, was written by A. M. Ellis and released in the spring of 2022.
"Everyone loves a good mystery and Caleb Roehrig has delivered a great one with Blood in the Water," said Derrick Smith, Co-Founder and VP of Development at Hunt A Killer. "We have a great following for our immersive games and are proud to be transferring our talent for enticing mystery storylines into an ongoing series of YA novels, starting with Perfect Score and now continuing with Blood in the Water."
Blood in the Water takes place in the town of Barton Beach, a popular summer destination known for its surfing, sandy beaches, and local restaurants like the Beachcomber. Or at least it was until Flash Fremont washes up dead on the shore. Flash's sixteen-year-old nephew, Zac, doesn't believe his uncle's death was a freak surfing accident and is determined to find out what really happened to him out in the water. Zac's investigation reveals that more than a few people might have wanted to see Flash gone, and as Zac keeps asking questions, more people start showing up dead. Flash's killer is still out there, and if he isn't careful, his blood could end up in the water next. This is an original mystery unrelated to any story in Hunt A Killer's portfolio of games.
"We are so excited for our collaboration with Hunt A Killer to continue with a second novel, following the nail-biting Perfect Score earlier this year," said Debra Dorfman, VP and Publisher, Scholastic Global Licensing, Brands & Media. "The folks at Hunt A Killer are the perfect partner when crafting a story to keep readers on the edge of their seats, and we can't wait for readers to get their hands on this new one from another fantastically talented writer."
Blood in the Water is currently available for pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold. In addition, Perfect Score is now also available to purchase on Hunt A Killer's website at https://www.huntakiller.com/perfect-score, and is a thrilling introduction into the YA category for the company. The book follows the story of aspiring PI Jolene Kelley as she opens her own investigation into the death of her guidance counselor at North Shore Prep. Perfect Score features clues throughout, including notes, emails, news articles, school records, and more for readers to help Jolene find the culprit.
Since 2016, Hunt A Killer has disrupted conventional forms of storytelling by delivering physical items, documents, and puzzles to tell immersive stories that bring people together. What started as an in-person event has now grown into a thriving entertainment company. Hunt A Killer strives to create meaningful experiences that are unbound by traditional mediums or genres and redefine how stories are told. Find out if you have what it takes at huntakiller.com.
ABOUT SCHOLASTIC
For over 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at http://www.scholastic.com.
ABOUT CALEB ROEHRIG
Caleb Roehrig is a former actor and television producer who cannot seem to live in one place. Currently dividing his time between Chicago and Helsinki, Finland, he is an expert at writing on planes and recovering from jet lag. His young adult titles include the acclaimed thrillers Last Seen Leaving, The Fell of Dark, and Death Prefers Blondes, as well as The Poison Pen—a tie-in to the CW's popular Riverdale television series—and the Archie Horror original novel A Werewolf in Riverdale. His short stories have appeared in anthologies such as His Hideous Heart, Out Now, and Serendipity. Wherever he's living at the moment, he's there with his husband and an overabundance of books.
