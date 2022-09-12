AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest, the top sustainable ecommerce fulfillment provider in the US, announced the publication of an 11 page market analysis including carbon footprint measurement from core clients Definite Articles, PiperWai, SUAVS, Thousand Fell, and TopFoxx. This highlights the increasing consumer requirement for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands to demonstrate a clear pathway towards achieving personal sustainability goals. The market analysis indicates that this now impacts the entire supply chain, and predominantly the click-to-deliver segment that Manifest is responsible for. 

