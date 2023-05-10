Icertis Logo

Next Generation AI-powered Contracting Partner to Optimize Performance by Empowering Business Users with Contract Intelligence

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis today announced Icertis ExploreAI, its next generation AI-powered contract intelligence partner, with generative, assistive, natural language capabilities that enable even greater customer value from unstructured and structured contract data, connected across the enterprise.

