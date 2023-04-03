Icertis Logo

Awards Program Honors Icertis for Innovative Contract Intelligence Technology that Drives Enterprise-Wide Strategic Outcomes

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it was named a winner in the 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program led by the Business Intelligence Group. Icertis was selected for its ability to harness the power of AI and contract data to deliver the only contract intelligence solution built to meet the complex needs of the enterprise. This honor is a testament to the company's innovation and impact as Icertis enables strategic outcomes with AI to help businesses maximize value from their commercial agreements.

