Industry Veteran to Help Contract Intelligence Leader Fuel Growth with Expansion into New Territories, Markets, and Verticals

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced Deanna Lanier has been named Chief Strategy Officer, reporting to Icertis Chairman and CEO Samir Bodas. In this newly created role, Lanier will focus on extending Icertis' lead in contract intelligence, helping the company expand its operations, extend its footprint, and accelerate customer outcomes by enabling them to realize the full intent of their commercial agreements.

