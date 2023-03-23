Icertis Logo

Global Awards Program Honors Icertis for Innovative Contract Intelligence Technology that Enables Strategic Outcomes for Finance Teams

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has received the "Best Contract Management Solution" award in the seventh annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program. This honor follows the company's recognition as the LegalTech Breakthrough award winner for "Contract Management Innovation of the Year" and is a testament to the strategic outcomes enabled by contract intelligence for finance teams across all industries.  

