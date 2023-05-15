WASHINGTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostic Testing Kits for Narcotics, Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. Today IDenta Corp reported its 2023 first quarter financial statement and continues to invest in expanding operations in the U.S. market to a variety of different sectors.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In terms of market trends, it is expected that the demand for fentanyl detection methods will continue to grow, driven by the ongoing opioid crisis and the need for effective solutions to combat illicit drug use. The company has recently added a variety of products to identify Fentanyl and derivatives. These devices offer quick, on-the-spot testing for a variety of drugs, including fentanyl. They are particularly useful for law enforcement agencies, border control, and workplace drug testing. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that has become a significant concern due to its high potency and involvement in drug overdose deaths. The demand for fentanyl detection and monitoring has been on the rise as authorities and healthcare professionals strive to combat its illicit use and distribution. The company will continue to expand its activities in the Fentanyl detection world for a better future."

