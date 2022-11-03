Customers Gain Enhanced Data Sets with Demographics and Related Datasets to Give a Fuller Picture of Consumers' Shopping Behavior

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, data technology company Versium announced its partnership with KD Interactive (KDI), an OmniCommerce Media Agency that connects digital ads to purchase activity. Through the Versium-KDI partnership, KDI's purchase behavior data for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Alcoholic Beverages, Quick Service and Fast Casual Restaurants, and Food and Alcohol Delivery Services will be enriched with Versium's demographic, business, and additional data sets.

