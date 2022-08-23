(PRNewsfoto/Immunexpress, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Immunexpress, Inc.)

 By Immunexpress, Inc.

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Pty Ltd., a molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, announced today the launch of new SeptiCyte RAPID® EDTA blood compatible cartridges for the European market. The updated SeptiCyte® RAPID CE-IVD cartridge adds undiluted EDTA blood as a validated sample type, representing a significant development milestone for this proprietary, first to market host response technology. EDTA blood collection tubes are used routinely in clinical settings for hematology procedures around the world. A multi-site European validation study conducted by Immunexpress achieved high correlation (R2 > 0.9) between whole blood samples from suspected sepsis patients collected in PAXgene® blood RNA or EDTA blood collection tubes across the full SeptiScore® range. Validation of the updated SeptiCyte® RAPID cartridge for the US market is underway with FDA 510(k) studies expected to complete in Q4 2022.

