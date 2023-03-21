(PRNewsfoto/Immunexpress, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Immunexpress, Inc.)

 By Immunexpress, Inc., 2023 International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine
  • SeptiCyte RAPID® more accurately determined sepsis status in patients admitted to the ICU in comparison to other rapid diagnostic methods, including quick Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (qSOFA)



  • SeptiCyte RAPID together with qSOFA was statistically significant at distinguishing both higher and lower mortality sepsis patients in the ICU cases from those without sepsis and may have utility as the first step in diagnostic pathways for sepsis

SEATTLE and BRISBANE, Australia, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Pty Ltd., a molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, announced today a poster presentation at the 2023 International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (ISICEM) which evaluates the use of SeptiCyte® RAPID as a tool to determine sepsis status in patients admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), in comparison to other methods. The poster presentation, entitled "Performance of a Molecular Host Response Assay in Patients Suspected of Sepsis and Stratified by qSOFA," will be presented on March 21, 2023. The abstract will be published in Critical Care Medicine and will be available at www.septicyte.com/references.

