Geneverse furthers its eco-friendly business practices by making EcoCart's more sustainable ecommerce option available to customers. And over Earth Day weekend, this option is FREE!
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geneverse, indoor-safe solar power station brand, has partnered with EcoCart to make the ecommerce marketplace more sustainable. The collaboration aims to reduce the environmental impact of online shopping and promote sustainable business practices inline with Geneverse's core values.
EcoCart helps ecommerce companies reduce their carbon footprint by calculating and offsetting the emissions associated with each order. By selecting to checkout with EcoCart, Geneverse customers can easily opt for their order to be completely carbon neutral. This means that the emissions from the manufacturing and shipping processes are equally sequestered by investing in verified carbon offset projects.
"We're thrilled to be working with EcoCart to make our ecommerce purchases more sustainable," said Anson Liang, CEO of Geneverse. "As a company that is committed to sustainability, partnering with EcoCart was a natural choice. By offering our customers a carbon-neutral shipping option, we've found another way to contribute to a greener future."
As more consumers become aware of the environmental impact of online shopping, Geneverse is committed to providing a more sustainable option and setting an example for other companies to follow. While the offset option typically adds a small fee on all items, this Earth Day we are offering completely carbon neutral orders at no cost to the consumer, so you can shop on Earth Day while emitting no GHGs into the atmosphere.
"Geneverse is leading the way with their sustainability strategy," said Dane Baker, CEO of EcoCart. "By partnering with us, they are showing their customers that they care about the environment and are taking concrete steps to minimize their effect on it. We're excited to be working with Geneverse and look forward to helping them operate as a more sustainable ecommerce brand."
The partnership between Geneverse and EcoCart is effective immediately, and customers can now select the carbon-neutral option when they place an order on the Geneverse website.
About Geneverse
Geneverse is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, specializing in solar generators and solar panels. The company is committed to promoting sustainability and reducing dependence on fossil fuels by providing affordable, efficient, and reliable renewable energy solutions. For more information, please visit geneverse.com.
About EcoCart
EcoCart is a sustainability solution that enables businesses to calculate and offset the carbon emissions associated with their value chain and then encourages consumers to engage with them through transparent and authentic front-end experiences. By vetting and partnering with various projects and organizations, such as forest protection and building clean energy sources, EcoCart determines the amount of each carbon offsetting activity needed to counteract specific amounts of carbon emissions and then matches the cost of doing so with each order's amount of emissions. EcoCart then empowers brands to leverage their offsetting initiatives into their customer experience through cart, landing page, banner, and other on and off-site experiences.
