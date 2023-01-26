Leapfrog Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Leapfrog Group)

 By The Leapfrog Group

Findings on Health Plan Quality, Safety, and Value Demonstrate Critical Need for Improvement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety, released Are Employers Satisfied that Health Plans Drive Quality, Safety, and Value?, a report that analyzed findings from a confidential survey of executives at companies that administer and fund benefits for employees and dependents.

